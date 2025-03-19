A MUSIC group is hosting an event in Lichfield to mark its first anniversary.

The Ripple Music Festival will take place at the Garrick on 8th May.

The event, which is being hosted by Ripple Music Group, will feature live performances and songwriting workshops from 3pm to 8pm.

A spokesperson for the organisers said:

“We started in April 2024, determined to do our bit to contribute to Lichfield’s original music scene – and we’re proud to say that we have grown to provide five monthly stages for our local songwriters. “We’re celebrating one year of live music with a massive party. The day will start by giving back to our music community through songwriting workshops in the Lounge Bar for young and established artists alike. “Focusing on speed songwriting and colour association, these workshops will provide new methodologies in songwriting to keep those creative juices flowing. “There will also be two performances from young performers from the Lichfield Arts Emerging Talent programme. “Then our evening kicks up a gear as we move into the Studio space, and settle in for an evening of four local songwriters who have been right there every step of the way supporting Ripple Music Group from the start “It’s going to be an incredible day full of learning, inspiration and celebration of everything we’ve built so far together as a community.”

The event is being sponsored by Fruition Accountancy and Bowbrook Financial Planners. For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website.