PLANS to convert a residential property into a dental surgery have been rejected.

The building at 9 Queen Street had been earmarked for a change of use by the neighbouring Spires Dental Clinic.

The company had hoped to create a hub “dedicated to excellence in dental implant”.

But the plans have been rejected by Lichfield District Council.

A decision notice said:

“The applicant has provided insufficient information to demonstrate adequate noise attenuation to protect the amenity of the adjoining residential property given the existing insulation is unlikely to provide an effective barrier to noise, and no mitigation measures have been submitted. “Without a noise assessment or an insulation scheme, the proposal fails to demonstrate that it would not result in unacceptable noise impacts on residential amenity. “The applicant has failed to demonstrate that the proposed development provides sufficient and suitable parking arrangements to accommodate the expected demand from expanded premises for both staff and patients. “The lack of clarity regarding the availability, ownership, and adequacy of the proposed parking spaces raises concerns regarding increased pressure on on-street parking and potential highway safety implications.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.