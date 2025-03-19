STUDENTS at a Lichfield school have grilled a local MP on a range of issues.

Dave Robertson was the guest of members of the Sixth Form at The Friary School for their student-led World Book Day assembly.

He also met spent an hour taking questions from Year 12 geography and sociology students on topics including housing, the environment, university fees and AI.

The Labour MP said:

“I really enjoyed visiting The Friary. It was great to speak to Sixth Formers about my role and answer their questions – it was clear how well informed and interested in the future of their country they were. “The Friary is an incredible school and I will do what I can to support Mr Allman and his team with their plans to make the school even better.”

Dave also met with head girl Emma Mackenzie after she wrote to him earlier in the term about a student-led school referendum on the issue of 16-year-olds getting the vote.

Helen Barratt, assistant headteacher at The Friary School, said:

“The students were impressed by Mr Robertson’s warmth, openness, knowledge and passion for our area. They commented that he came across as very genuine and was extremely relatable. “His willingness to engage with our students and to bounce off their many and varied questions was impressive.”