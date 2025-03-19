NEW weekly food waste collections are on track to begin next year, council chiefs have said.

A meeting of the Tamworth and Lichfield Joint Waste Service next week will be told that the roll-out of the scheme is progressing as planned.

Ten specialist collection vehicles have been sourced, with the project due to begin from 31st March 2026.

A report said:

“We have procured a fleet of ten food waste collection vehicles from Terberg Matec UK within the allocated budget of £1,227,600. “The vehicles will be delivered in time for the roll-out of weekly food waste collections from 31st March 2026. “We are carrying out a space review to ensure the food waste vehicles can operate safely from the Burntwood depot.”

Lichfield District Council and Tamworth Borough Council are also working with other local authorities across Staffordshire to purchase specialist food waste caddies and bags.

The update will be discussed at the committee meeting on Monday (24th March).