A BURNTWOOD business has been recognised for efforts to create a positive workplace culture.

Keon Homes, which employs 55 people at its head office in the town, was ranked second in the medium business category at the Great Place to Work awards evening in London.

The company scored 100% in 14 of the top focus group questions posed to staff, who anonymously provide answers and feedback on how they feel about working at the business.

Areas such as communications, leadership behaviour, corporate image and team all scored top marks.

Managing director Richard Williams said:

“We have always said that we are about more than just bricks and mortar, it’s about the people we employ and the people we build homes and communities for. “The Great Place to Work list is a fantastic way of benchmarking your staff on what they think about working at the business and over the last four years we have progressed from 73rd to second – this is testament to the culture we have been trying to create and instil. “Importantly, the feedback – both positive and negative – has been used to introduce new initiatives and address concerns. This is just as important as the prestige that comes with the listing.”