CHASETOWN crashed out of the Walsall Senior Cup after a semi-final defeat at Darlaston Town.

The Scholars began brightly and saw Luke Yates fire a shot narrowly over the bar, while Ben Lund’s header was wide of the target.

They then went close just before the break when Jack Langston’s shot was tipped onto the bar by Stan Amos.

Darlaston came out for the second period in positive fashion and forced visiting keeper Curtis Pond to parry a shot away.

The hosts made the breakthrough when a defensive mix-up allowed sub Kieran Cook to slot home past Pond.

Langston was again denied by Amos as Chasetown went in search of a leveller, while Joey Butlin’s deflected shot drifted just wide.

But Darlaston secured their place in the final at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium when Aaron Bishop curled home his side’s second of the game.