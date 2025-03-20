PROJECTS in Lichfield and Handsacre are among those being planned as part of a series of improvements planned as part of an investment in highways.

Staffordshire County Council has outlined £12million worth of schemes is says will enhance road safety and accessibility.

They include a new zebra crossing in Handsacre and improvements to cycling and pedestrian access on Eastern Avenue in Lichfield.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for strategic highways at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“These improvement schemes are incredibly important and will help to keep not only drivers safer but also pedestrians.”