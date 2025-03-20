WEAPONS including 66 blank-firers and a musket have been handed in during a four-week amnesty across Staffordshire.

It came after police forces across the country launched the initiative after tests showed some models, such as Turksih models made by Ekol and Retay, were found to be prohibited.

Ammunition was also handed in during the amnesty period in Staffordshire.

Superintendent Mat Derrick, head of operations at Staffordshire Police, said:

“We had a great response to the amnesty and 86 firearms have been inspected and will be destroyed. This will help to keep our communities safe by reducing the possibility of them being used inappropriately.”

If you are aware of people involved in illegal firearms please call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.