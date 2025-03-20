MORE than 700 of pieces of medical equipment have been recycled in the past year thanks to a Lichfield charity’s partnership.

Graces Cares has teamed up with Staffordshire County Council for the project which has seen the creation of collection points at household waste recycling centres.

The project has seen items such as walkers and commodes collected before being refurbished by the charity and then sold at less than half the market price to individuals who might otherwise struggle to afford them.

Proceeds go to help fund community events such as afternoon teas and care home activities, as well as grants to care workers and service users.

Emma Smith, co-founder of Grace Cares said:

“Every piece of vital care equipment that’s recycled rather than discarded represents both an environmental win and a step towards more sustainable care practices for Staffordshire. “This expanded partnership embodies our core mission to make care sustainable without compromising on quality-of-care equipment.”

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This is a great project that not only helps prevent care equipment from ending up in scrap metal but also provides access to essential equipment for other people. “It’s a win, win situation for all parties and I’d like to thank those who have donated items.”

The partnership has now been expanded to include Mediquip, the commissioned provider of the equipment loan service in Staffordshire.