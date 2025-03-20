A CAMPAIGN is helping to provide free music lessons for children.

The Lichfield Festival is participating in the Big Give Arts for Impact campaign, which is running until 25th March.

It is hoping to raise £5,000 in donations which will be doubled thanks to match funding.

As well as music lessons, the project aims to provide performance opportunities for youngsters

A spokesperson said:

“With curriculum time for music in schools shrinking and low-income families unable to afford music lessons, many children are missing out on the proven benefits of music education. “Studies show that participation in the arts can increase cognitive abilities, boost confidence and wellbeing, and improve overall academic performance. “Children from low-income backgrounds who engage in the arts are also three times more likely to earn a degree. “Through this initiative, Lichfield Festival will provide 125 children with free instrumental lessons and performance opportunities, ensuring access to high-quality music education regardless of financial circumstances. “This is a unique opportunity to make a double impact, bringing music education to those who need it most. “Join us in bringing the joy of music to children who need it most.”

People can donate online.