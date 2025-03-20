A HIT musical is being brought to the Lichfield Garrick stage by a local group.

The Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre will perform Evita between 1st and 5th April.

The production tells the story of the meteoric rise of Eva Peron from an illegitimate child to the powerful First Lady of Argentina.

The Tony-winning musical features songs from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, including Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and Buenos Aires.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Musical Youth Theatre said:

“We can’t wait to bring this incredible show to the Lichfield Garrick with a fantastic cast and unforgettable music. “Join us for a spectacular night of theatre.”

Tickets start at £19.50 and can be booked by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website or calling the box office on 01543 412121.