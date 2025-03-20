THE candidates representing Reform UK across Lichfield and Burntwood at the Staffordshire County Council elections have been unveiled.

The party is hoping to win seats when voters head to the polls on 1st May.

Among the candidates will be two representatives who stood in the last General Election – Richard Howard and John Madden, with the latter having stood as an independent in the vote last July.

The full list of Reform UK candidates for the Staffordshire County Council elections in the Lichfield and Burntwood area is:

Richard Howard – Needwood Forest

Janet Maureen Higgins – Lichfield Rural West

John Patrick Madden – Lichfield Rural North

Matthew Wallens – Lichfield City North

Martyn Baylay, –Lichfield City South

Andrew Clissett – Burntwood North

Robin Hall – Burntwood South

Reform UK’s local chair, Jon Pitchfork, said:

“All around us we can see the result of decades of waste and poor decision-making. “Voters in Staffordshire will have possibly the last opportunity due to devolution to vote for county councillors who will make key decisions about their local area. “It’s time to bring back honesty, transparency and common sense to local decision-making.”

The official full list of candidates from all parties standing in each area will be released in April.

