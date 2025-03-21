STUDENTS at a local school will benefit from digital learning opportunities after a donation of equipment from a business.

Maple Hayes Dylsexia School has been given ten iPads by mobile phone and consumer electronics specialist Fonua UK.

Jason Bisseker, operations and product director at Fonua UK, said:

“We are committed to supporting inclusive education and ensuring that every child has the tools they need to succeed. “Having seen first-hand the incredible work that Maple Hayes does to support students with dyslexia, we are honoured to contribute to their mission. “Their dedication to kindness, creativity and perseverance is truly inspiring – and we hope these iPads will further enrich the learning experience for their students.”

Dr Daryl Brown, co-principal at Maple Hayes, said:

“Technology plays a supportive role in our teaching approach. “These iPads will primarily be used as assessment tools to capture evidence of the small step progress our pupils make. This will directly support one of our Ofsted areas for improvement, while also helping students develop crucial digital skills that will serve them throughout their education and beyond.”