LICHFIELD City will be back in action at home as they take on Stone Old Alleynians this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men will return to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium tomorrow (22nd March) as they bid to move another step closer to lifting the league title.

City fired four past Studley without reply in their previous Midland Football League Premier Division outing to remain four points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, the visitors currently sit 11th in the league after being forced to settle for a point against Highgate United in midweek.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.