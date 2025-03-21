LICHFIELD face a crucial fixture in their bid to be crowned champions as they welcome Tamworth.

The Myrtle Greens sit three points ahead of second-placed Dronfield with two games left to play.

They will hope to avoid a banana skin tomorrow (22nd March) against basement side Tamworth who have collected just two wins all season.

The reverse fixture back in December saw Lichfield romp home 72-0.

The city side will also be hoping Dronfield slip up in a tricky test at fourth-placed West Bradford this weekend.

Kick-off for Lichfield’s clash with Tamworth at Cooke Fields is at 3pm.