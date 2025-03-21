A SHOW described as “moving and engaging” will blend comedy and storytelling to offer a fresh perspective on women’s health.

We Need to Talk About Brenda is based on a true tale exploring the reality of living with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD).

It will be staged at The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Written with humour and sensitivity, We Need to Talk About Brenda gives a voice to a condition that impacts millions, bringing laughter and empathy to an important topic. “Brenda, a name Lisa gives her PMDD, represents the overwhelming struggles women with this condition face – often misunderstood and misdiagnosed. “Follow Lisa’s journey as she wrestles with Brenda, leading to an emotional, bold decision. “This one-woman show tackles a sensitive subject with wit and heart, making for an unforgettable, thought-provoking experience.”

The show is written and performed by Nichole Brown, who studied at Staffordshire university.

“Passionate about the power of theatre to address crucial topics like women’s health, Nichole is dedicated to creating impactful and thought-provoking work. “She is thrilled to make her stage debut with her first and most personal play, reflecting her commitment to meaningful storytelling and social change. “Having been diagnosed with PMDD at the age of 20, We Need to Talk About Brenda is based on her own experience with the disorder and her decision to sacrifice her fertility at the age of 23.”

Tickets are £13 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk or from the venue in person.