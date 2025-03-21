THE number of overnight closures of the A38 in Lichfield as part of the HS2 construction scheme has been reduced.

The latest works will see the southbound carriageway shut between 9pm on 4th April and 6am the following day.

The section between Hilliard’s Cross and Cappers Lane had originally been scheduled to close on two consecutive nights, but contractors have now confirmed they have managed to cut back on the time needed.

A spokesperson said:

“As we build the new high speed railway line in Lichfield, we need to complete some piling works to construct the new Rykneld Street Overbridge. “To lift the bridge into place safely, we need to close the A38 southbound overnight. “To keep traffic moving in the area drivers will be diverted along Wood End Lane to A515 Tewnals Lane, along A51 Stafford Road to A5192 Eastern Avenue to rejoin the A38 carriageway. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained.”