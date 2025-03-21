PLANS to convert a house into a children’s home in Armitage have been unveiled.

The four-bedroom property at 73 New Road has been earmarked for a change of use in a planning application submitted to Lichfield District Council.

If the proposals go ahead the home would accommodate three children and staff.

A planning statement said:

“The home would provide accommodation for children aged eight to 18. “The children would be looked after on a long-term basis. In some cases this is a temporary home until the placing local authority finds a foster home, in other cases it would be until they are no longer a child and cared for or if the care plan for the young person changes. “The children would be in full-time mainstream education, they would not be home-schooled. “During a standard shift, three staff members would be present on site and the home registered manager. During the night two staff members will be on duty.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.