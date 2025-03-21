MORE specialist equipment is being donated to Ukraine by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hydraulic cutting equipment and thermal imaging cameras are among the items included in a national convoy which is expected to head out across Europe next month.

The equipment, which is no longer needed by the service, will be donated to support Ukrainian firefighters.

The convoy will feature items from fire and rescue services across the UK and will be the eighth since the war began three years ago.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer Glynn Luznyj said:

“We are proud to be working alongside our UK fire and rescue service colleagues to help donate equipment for the eighth convoy next month. “We are pleased that this project will go some way to help firefighters in Ukraine whose life-saving equipment has been destroyed during the war.”

Latest figures from the State Emergency Services of Ukraine show that since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, 100 firefighters have been killed and a further 431 injured.

Meanwhile, 411 firehouses and 1,700 fire vehicles have been destroyed – and 95 fire stations are now in occupied territories.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Russian attacks in Ukraine continue to have a detrimental impact on Ukrainian people, buildings and services, including the emergency services. “I’m delighted that Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service is helping to donate essential equipment to help firefighters in Ukraine in their common purpose of keeping people safe, saving lives and protecting property.”