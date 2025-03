BURNTWOOD will play their penultimate league fixture of the season this weekend.

Josh Canning’s men travel to Newport Salop 2nds this afternoon (22nd March).

It will be their final away day of the season – with Burntwood hoping for a repeat of the reverse fixture which saw them run out 39-26 victors back in January.

They will then wrap up their campaign on 5th April with the visit of Kidderminster.