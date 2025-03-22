CHASETOWN kept their play-off hopes on track with a 3-0 home win against Bootle.

Kieran Fenton, Sam Unitt and Joey Butlin were on target in the second half to earn another vital three points.

The Scholars went close early on when Sam Wilding’s cross found Joe Dunne’s head, but the keeper was equal to the effort.

George Cater fired wide from inside the box, while Fenton’s attempt from a corner was well saved by visiting keeper Tony Thompson.

At the other end Bootle tried to open the scoring with a free-kick that soared over Curtis Pond’s goal.

But it was Chasetown who continued to carve out chances as Luke Yates rounded Thompson but was thwarted by the visiting defence before he could apply the finish.

The second half saw Fenton go agonisingly close again with a curling free-kick that clipped the bar, but he wasn’t to be denied shortly afterwards as he tapped home a cross from six yards to break the deadlock.

Fenton almost bagged a second when his low free-kick was gathered by Thompson.

The lead was doubled when Unitt slotted home after being put through in a one-on-one with the visiting keeper.

Number three then arrived when Butlin’s cross wrong-footed Thompson and found the net.