COMPANIES and other local organisations are being encouraged to check their business rates to ensure they are claiming any relief they are entitled to.

Schemes such as small business rate relief could be available for local firms.

Lichfield District Council also offers discretionary reliefs for organisations including charities, community amateur sports clubs, properties within rural settlements, partially occupied properties,and organisations suffering severe hardship.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning, said”

“With various reliefs available, it is essential that eligible organisations do not miss out on valuable support. “We recognise the importance of businesses to the local economy and understand the challenges they face. We also acknowledge the vital contribution of voluntary, charitable and non-profit making organisations to the district, which may also be subject to business rates.”

Businesses can find out more at www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/ratesrelief.