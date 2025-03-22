A GROUP dedicated to enhancing the local arts and cultural sector is on the lookout for a new treasurer.

Lichfield Arts is seeking a volunteer to help the charity with its strategic aims.

The successful applicant will help guide strategic decisions and help maintain financial controls and procedures.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to a well-respected charity and make a real difference in the local community. “By joining Lichfield Arts, you’ll become part of a friendly and dedicated team that champions cultural initiatives in Lichfield, including running concerts, festivals such as Fuse, outreach projects and our emerging talent programme.”

Applicants will need to have a background in finance or accounting with strong organisational skills and the ability to dedicate a few hours each month to the role.

For more details visit the Lichfield Arts website. Applications in the form of a brief covering letter and CV can be emailed to operations manager Mark Jones via Mark.jones@lichfieldarts.org.uk.