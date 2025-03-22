LICHFIELD Cathedral has provided the backdrop for an annual conference exploring how the region can take action on climate change.

The Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Celebration of the Possible (COP) event brought together civic leaders, businesses, community groups and campaigners.

It saw the public signing of the COP Charter – a pledge to collaborate and drive sustainable change – by organisations including the cathedral itself.

The conference also showcased a range of regional initiatives and expertise, with exhibitors and speakers sharing updates on projects. These included the Staffordshire Sustainability Board, Transforming the Trent Valley, the Local Nature Recovery Partnership and the Innovate UK Green Skills for Local Growth programme.