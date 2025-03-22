COUNCILLORS in Burntwood could co-opt new members at a meeting next week.

Vacancies currently exist in the Hunslet and Highfield wards at Burntwood Town Council.

A meeting will see councillors decide on the new members after not enough residents requested a by-election.

Only one potential representative – Bev Bishop – has come forward for the Hunslet vacancy, but two have thrown their hat into the ring for the Highfield ward, with the spot to be contested by Andy Bennetts and Steve Swain.

The meeting of Burntwood Town Council will take place at on Monday (24th March).