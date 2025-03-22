CHASETOWN will host Bootle as their play-off bid continues this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men will be back on home turf today (22nd March) after suffering a disappointing 2-0 midweek defeat at Darlaston Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

But The Scholars did take all three points from Stafford Rangers last weekend, a result which saw them remain fifth in the Northern Premier League West.

Meanwhile, the visitors dropped to 16th in the table after losing 1-0 to Hanley in their previous league clash.

Kick-off this afternoon is at 3pm.