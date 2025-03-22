WITH a talented band and an appreciative audience, local singer Lydia Rae played a set of jazz standards as well as some of her own music when she appeared at The Hub at St Mary’s.

With a hard-working drummer, bassist and pianist, the ensemble was boosted by tenor saxophone, trombone and trumpet for the concert.

A reimagined arrangement of Charlie Parker’s Ornithology was a musical workout in unison and harmony performance for saxophone and vocals, while Like Someone in Love featured a vocal duet.

The original Night Train was a swinging number with plenty of solos, while More Than You received a bluesy treatment with a minimalist saxophone motif.

The vocal highlight of the evening was probably Miss Otis Regrets by Kirsty MacColl, here delivered as a heart-rending torch song.