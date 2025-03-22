A LOCAL hospice has thanked the public for their “overwhelming” support after raising £350,000.

The Urgent Appeal was launched by Whittington-based St Giles Hospice in late 2024 after funding concerns saw the number of inpatient beds reduced from 23 to 15 and staff redundancies.

The charity’s CEO Elinor Eustace praised the community for their support – but warned the financial challenges being faced were ongoing.

“We are deeply moved by the tremendous support our Urgent Appeal has received over these past months. “The generosity shown by our community has been nothing short of extraordinary, enabling us to continue providing specialist care to those who need it most during life’s most difficult moments. “While this incredible response helps us address some of our immediate challenges, we remain focused on securing sustainable funding for the future. “With annual operating costs of £10million and just 18% coming from statutory sources, community support remains vital to our ability to deliver compassionate, specialist care across our region.”

The money raised through the Urgent Appeal will help sustain critical services, including home visits, which saw St Giles teams make more than 12,000 community visits in 2023-24.

Leon Ratcliffe, director of clinical services St Giles Hospice, said:

“The response to our Urgent Appeal has demonstrated just how deeply our local community values the care St Giles provides. “Every donation, large or small, contributes directly to supporting families when they need us most. These funds will help maintain our essential services, including specialist nurse visits to patients in their homes, which cost £66 per visit. “Just £32 could help fund an hour of care on our inpatient unit. “We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to the appeal, including individuals, local businesses, community groups, and schools. Your continued support makes an immeasurable difference to the lives of those facing terminal illness and their loved ones.”