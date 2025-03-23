AN extra £21.2million investment in adult social care has been unveiled by Staffordshire County Council.

The authority said the funding boost would help care providers to increase staff pay as the National Minimum Wage for employers rises next month, as well as meet the cost of rising National Insurance contributions.

Cllr Jeremy Pert, cabinet member for health and care, said:

“We want to pay a fair price for adult social care in Staffordshire to make sure there is support available to those who need it most. “Our care staff do an amazing job, and we want to keep experienced, knowledgeable and passionate people in the adult social care workforce. “We hope this extra funding for care providers will help recruit and retain staff and support them during a period of sustained financial pressures.”