A FUNDRAISING event in will give people the chance to pick up a fashion bargain.

Spark will host the event at the Ashmole Club in Hammerwich at 7.30pm on 4th April.

As well as a fashion show, there will also be an opportunity to pick up high street brands with up to 75% off.

There will be clothes on offer from the likes of Dorothy Perkins, River Island, Wallis, White Stuff, New Look, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Topshop, Warehouse, Urban Outfitters, Monsoon and more.

Tickets are £6 and will help raise funds for Spark. They can be booked online.