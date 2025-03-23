TWO local groups are linking up for a fundraising musical concert in Lichfield.

Wade Street Church will host the Vibes and Voices event on 17th May.

It will see the Rock Choir and Aspire Jazz Band raising money to provide clean water for a village in Africa through the World Vision international children’s charity.

Oli Nicholls from Wade Street Church, who also works for World Vision, said:

“We take water for granted, but for many people – especially children – it means walking miles every day just to fill a container for their family. “This daily struggle prevents children from attending school and enjoying a good quality of life. “This event is a chance for us, the Lichfield community, to come together and make a real difference. “It means a lot to have two fantastic musical acts supporting this cause, and we hope local people will come along, enjoy the evening, and show their support.”

Rock Choir will bring a mix of well-known hits to the stage, while Aspire will perform classic jazz tunes.

Tickets for the 7.30pm concert are £10 and can be booked at bit.ly/lichfieldvibes.