THE National Memorial Arboretum has hosted a visit by local MPs to mark English Tourism Week.

The group were given a tour of the 150-acre site and took part in discussions about the role it plays in the region’s visitor economy.

They heard how more than 300,000 people attended the arboretum each year – with one in four of those being children.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Hundreds of thousands of people visit every year, reflecting and remembering in our gardens and woodlands, and forging new memories together through our diverse programme of activities. “It was a pleasure to host Dave Robertson MP and his parliamentary colleagues and share how we are passing the baton of remembrance to future generations, including our plans to celebrate and commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day through The Year was 1945 programme. “We also discussed the importance of the arboretum as part of the wider regional visitor economy, and our support for many other local businesses through our commitment to local sourcing.”

The visit was organised by Lichfield MP Dave Robertson and also included Stoke-on-Trent North’s David Williams, Cannock Chase’s Josh Newbury and North Warwickshire and Bedworth’s Rachel Taylor.

Mr Robertson said:

“It’s been fantastic to showcase the National Memorial Arboretum to some of my colleagues. “People across Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages know what a wonderful venue the arboretum is, but being able to spread that message is something I am proud to do as the MP for this wonderful space.”