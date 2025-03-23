STRICTLY star Kai Widdrington is bringing his new tour to the Lichfield Garrick.

Kai – Evolution will be at the city theatre on 25th June.

The dance ace will showcase his world-class choreography alongside a cast including Dancing with the Stars Ireland performers Alexandra Vladimirov, Maciej Zieba and Rebecca Scott.

The production will also see fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice act as creative producer.

A spokesperson said:

“The tour promises to be a spectacular celebration of dance, artistry and innovation “Fans of Kai, who has captured hearts across the UK and Ireland with his outstanding performances, will be treated to a dynamic and exhilarating dance experience. “The Kai – Evolution tour will take audiences on a thrilling journey showcasing the artistry and passion that fuels the world of professional ballroom. “The performances will feature a mix of classic dance styles, contemporary routines and incredible choreography – all designed to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. “With the creative direction led by Giovanni Pernice, the choreography will seamlessly blend traditional ballroom with modern techniques, creating a fusion of styles that promises to push the boundaries of performance art. “Pernice’s influence will bring a fresh, innovative approach to the tour, while maintaining the elegance and sophistication that fans expect from the world of professional dance.”

The show will feature a blend of group routines and intimate solos.

“As a reflection of the personal journey of Kai Widdrington and his evolution as an artist, this tour will take fans behind the scenes of his journey, blending personal anecdotes and creative expression with the stunning visuals and artistry that dance embodies. “Audiences will experience a seamless mix of style, elegance, and energy — a show that showcases the passion and dedication of all involved.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.