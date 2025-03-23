A POLICE operation has seen nearly £40,000 seized and six people arrested.

The Operation Henhouse crackdown in February saw officers from Staffordshire Police join other forces across the country in targeting fraud.

As well as the arrests, the force carried out two voluntary interviews and issued a cease and desist notice.

Detective Inspector Kerry Skingle, from the major and organised crime department, said:

“Not only is fraud the most prevalent crime in the country, it’s also a crime that has a significant effect on the many victims involved. “We’re proud to be supporting such a substantial national effort to robustly target the criminals preying on local people for their own financial gain. “We’ve been able to take significant steps in Staffordshire to protect potential victims and to identify those responsible for these damaging and debilitating crimes.”