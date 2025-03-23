A YOUNG Alrewas cricketer has been selected for a professional club’s academy.

Freddie Clarke has been named in the Derbyshire County Cricket Club intake for the 2025 season.

He is one of five new faces in the squad.

The under 17 player will also make the step up to Alrewas’ senior side for the coming campaign.

Daryn Smit, head of talent pathway at Derbyshire, said:

“We have seen huge success over the past few years with academy players going on to play in the first team, which should be the benchmark for all our youngsters. “The Academy is the first step to prepare our players for life as a professional and the environment we create and foster is geared right up for that. “So for us to see our former graduates flourish on the county scene gives us great confidence moving forwards over the next few seasons.”