BURNTWOOD completed their programme of away league games with a win at Newport 2nds by the narrowest of margins to earn their ninth victory on the road from 11 fixtures.

The lead changed hands five times during the course of the contest, but with 15 minutes left Josh Canning’s side finally pulled two scores clear.

However, some slipshod tackling allowed the hosts to narrow the gap with two tries and a conversion, but they will rue missing another conversion attempt from in front of the posts as Burntwood edged the contest 35-34.

It was hesitant defence early on by the visitors which helped Newport open the scoring after seven minutes. Home full back Robert Taylor fielded a kick just inside his own half and set off on a run through heavy traffic all the way to the try line for a score converted by Edward Udale.

Burntwood hit back with a spell of pressure on the home line but it ended with a penalty against which allowed a clearance to halfway.

Shortly afterwards, a fortunate penalty award to the hosts made it 10-0 with Udale splitting the uprights from 25 metres out.

The visitors got off the mark after 22 minutes. Ben Holt found a good touch from a penalty award. Lineout possession was moved infield and then back right for Luke Rookyard to add to his try tally for the season. Brett Taylor converted.

Ten minutes later and Burntwood moved ahead. Turnover possession 35 metres out sent Sam Perrins on the charge. He fed skipper Canning who then passed to Tom Shorrock for the prop forward to wrestle his way over by the posts. Taylor converted to complete the first half scoring.

Four minutes into the second period Newport regained the lead following a handling error by the Burntwood back line. The hosts attacked through midfield and then out left to escape a tackle and cross for a try by Billy Dinning, converted by Udale.

Brett Taylor put his side in good field position with a 50-22 kick to eventually earn a set scrum five metres out. Safe ball was moved wide for Billy Fisher to slice his way to the line for a try converted by Taylor.

The visitors were then guilty again of a handling error when trying to run the ball out of defence. From the ensuing scrum, Newport worked a neat move for a fine try by Dinning but no conversion to lead 22-21.

Dan Clements tipped the restart kick back to set his side on the attack. Taylor was close from a tap and go penalty but his forwards were in support for skipper Canning to stretch over for the bonus point try. Taylor’s conversion made it 28-22.

Burntwood seemed to have secured the win on 67 minutes via a fine individual try from Clements. Newport fumbled their own line out near halfway and the winger rounded the tail of the line out to dummy his way in from 40 metres. Taylor maintained his perfect record from the tee for a lead of 35-22.

However, almost immediately, the home full back Taylor fielded a clearance kick and exposed some flimsy tackling to run round behind the posts but the conversion attempt struck a post and went wide.

Going into the last ten minutes, Newport narrowed the gap to one point when their No.8 and captain charged infield from a scrum. He was brought down near the posts but support player Max Vernon was there to touch down and this time Udale’s conversion was successful.

Newport had one last chance to take the win following Reece Elliot’s late tackle but the punt to the right corner sailed over the dead ball line and play was brought back to halfway. A scrum offence allowed Holt to tap and kick to touch to end the contest.

Elsewhere, Burntwood 2nds hosted Newport 3rds and had a tough day at the office.

The visitors won 56-10 and in the process moved to the top of the league table.

Burntwood 3rds were also at home for their Staffs League Division Two clash with Uttoxeter 2nds. They scored three tries through Joe Ward, Rob Jones and Ben Gaitskell but the visitors took the win by 20-15.