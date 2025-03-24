SHOPPERS in Burntwood have been given the chance to find out more about a campaign to get a new specialist bike facility built at Chasewater.

The pump track, which features rolling bumps and bank turns, would be available for use by cyclists, skateboarders and those on rollerblades.

The campaign travelled to the town’s Morrisons store to raise awareness of efforts to secure the facility.

Rachel Stackhouse said:

“I’m trying to engage the community at every opportunity I can to push for this to become reality and to help Staffordshire County Council see what a positive thing this could be at Chasewater Country Park “Also, from speaking to some of public not everyone knows what a pump track is, so my son made a mini version out of clay and we used minibikes, scooters, skateboards on it on our display table. “A few of the customers commented on how it was great to see a visual of one. “I handed out over 100 leaflets to people of all ages – lots of grandparents were interested and mentioned it would be a great facility for their grandchildren.”