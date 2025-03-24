AN image has been released of a man wanted in connection with incidents where pensioners were persuaded to hand thousands of pounds over to fake police officers.

Recent reports have been made in Tamworth and Lichfield, including one on 3rd March where a woman in her 80s received a number of phone calls.

They told her they were police officers investigating fraud and persuaded her to get thousands of pounds in Euros from the Tesco store in Lichfield.

She then handed over the money to a man in the car park of the store.

A separate incident on 12th March in Tamworth also saw two pensioners in their 80s targeted. They handed over £4,950 but when he then asked for a further £30,000 they refused and the offender left.

PC Michelle Lynskey-Neal said:

“We would urge anyone who receives calls like these not to divulge their bank details and not to withdraw money. “Real police officers would never ask for money from residents and would never ask for bank details over the phone. “We have examined CCTV as part of our investigation into these incidents and are appealing for members of the pubic to help us identify the man in the image.”

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 397 of 12th March or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.