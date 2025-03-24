A LICHFIELD jiu-jitsu group is worried it may have to close permanently if it cannot find a new home.

Rebel BJJ, which also specialises in submission grappling and wrestling, has been based at Friary Grange Leisure Centre since May 2023.

But with the facility set to be replaced by the new leisure centre currently under construction at Stychbrook Park, the academy fears it could soon find itself homeless.

Head coach Jim McSherry said:

“We have written to local councillors to ask for help and support to relocate us to the new leisure centre, but there won’t be any storage for our training mats there. “We have either contacted or been to see every other community centre, community hall and church hall, but cannot get anything at all whatsoever on a regular weekly basis to cover our current and twice weekly regular slots on Tuesday and Thursday from 6pm to 9pm.”

Jim said he was hoping for support to ensure the academy could continue to flourish.

“I hope someone in Lichfield with a venue where we can store and use training mats might be able to help us. “We are happy to sub-let a room or space in a commercial premises – we just need somewhere where we can continue to run the academy in the Lichfield area. “If not, we will be lost and have to shut down, losing everything and everyone we have worked for and built over the last two years.”

Anyone with a suitable venue can email rebel.bjj@hotmail.com.