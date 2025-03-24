THE Liberal Democrats have unveiled their candidates for two council seats after Lichfield’s MP resigned from the roles.

Dave Robertson stood down from Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council, meaning voters in Curborough ward will be able to select new representatives in a by-election expected to be held on 1st May.

The Lib Dems will see Jordan Lane, who is also hoping to win the county council seat at Staffordshire County Council, compete for the city council vacancy.

Meanwhile, Cllr Paul McDermott, who leads his party’s group on Lichfield City Council will hope to win a seat on Lichfield District Council.

Paul said:

“This is an unexpected call, but a very welcome one – If elected, I will do my best to fill Cllr Robertson’s big shoes and represent all residents of Curborough ward.”