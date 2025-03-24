Lichfield City players and staff celebrate Luke Childs' 200th appearance for the club
LICHFIELD City’s Luke Childs has celebrated after making his 200th appearance for the club.

He appeared as a late sub in the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side’s defeat against Stone Old Alleynians.

A spokesperson for the club said:

“Congratulations to Luke as he becomes a double centurion for Lichfield City.”

Despite the defeat, City remain four points clear at the top of the Midland Football League Premier Division with three games to go after second-placed Shifnal Town were also beaten at the weekend.

