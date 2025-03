PERFORMER Jah Wobble will showcase his musical talents at a show in Lichfield.

He will be joined by his Invaders of the Heart band for the gig at Lichfield Guildhall on 4th April.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“Combining global music, reggae, fusion and punk influences, Jah Wobble has entranced the world with his hypnotic bass riffs for over four decades and has become one of Britain’s most influential and distinct bass players.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.