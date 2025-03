POLICE have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to after off-road bikes were spotted being ridden dangerously in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Purcell Avenue on 3rd March.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“If you were in the area at the time or recognise the clothing or bikes please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.