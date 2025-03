RUNNERS will be hitting the streets when the Cathedral to Castle run takes place.

The event will take place on 6th April and cover ten miles of multi-terrain.

Participants will travel from Lichfield to Tamworth, with the course suitable for all abilities including beginners and regular long-distance runners.

It starts at in the city and passes through Whittington and Hopwas Woods before finishing at Tamworth Castle Grounds.

For more details visit the Cathedral to Castle Run website.