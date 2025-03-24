LICHFIELD’S championship chase will go down to the final day of the league season after they recorded an emphatic 72-7 win over Tamworth.

Second-placed Dronfield are now four points adrift going into the final weekend on 5th April after only managing to score two tries in their 20-7 triumph at West Bridgford, with the Myrtle Greens knowing that a win against Old Saltleians would be enough for them to be crowned champions.

The win over Tamworth included 12 tries, with six converted by Kai Lucas-Dumolo.

The game was heading towards being an identical scoreline as the reverse fixture in December until Oliver Cole stole away in the final minute to race 75 metres to score a deserved try for the visitors, with Jack Dalton adding the extras.

Earlier, it had taken the hosts ten minutes of territorial advantage to gain the upper hand, which came about as Seb Smith found a massive blind side gap to exploit.

Matt Key, Ollie Green, Kieran Higgins, Rhys Davies and Freddie Wilson helped get Lichfield to 36 points by half-time, by which stage the game was decided and five points had been earned.

The second half very much mirrored the first as six more tries were added. Lucas-Dumolo pinched two on massive overlaps to take him past 200 points for the season and Freddie Wilson snaffled two more to take him to joint top try scorer on 15.

Ditch Burton with a nonchalant finish and Higgins’ second finished the home scoring for the afternoon, but no one could stop Cole from escaping his red zone for a noisily received try.