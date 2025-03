GREEN-FINGERED Burntwood residents are being invited to take part in a seed swap session.

The Burntwood Be A Friend event will take place from 9.30am to 11am on Thursday (27th March) at St Anne’s Church.

A spokesperson said:

“Bring along your spare seeds and swap them for something new.

“Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this is a great opportunity to share, learn and grow together.”