THE contract to operate a service for vulnerable children and young adults affected by violence in Staffordshire has been agreed.

The Violence Reduction Alliance (VRA) Navigator and Tailored Support Service will be delivered by Catch22 following the award of the contract by the Staffordshire Commissioner.

Initially operating as a pilot scheme, the initiative works to identify and support those involved in, at risk of being involved in, or affected by violence.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams, who is is chair of the VRA, said:

“Following a rigorous procurement process, I am delighted to announce that Catch22 has been awarded the contract to deliver the service across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “This new contract will ensure appropriate support continues to be available for children, young adults and their families where they are identified as being vulnerable to violence.”

Catch22’s service manager for the VRA Navigator and Tailored Support Service, Nigel Sargeant, said:

“We look forward to working closely with partners to continue building on the positive impact from the pilot. “We are pleased to be expanding provision across the County and City, whilst also offering additional tailored support for short-term, targeted interventions, to reach more children and young adults in need.”

