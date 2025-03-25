A COUNCILLOR advice surgeries in Burntwood is on the move due to the forthcoming Staffordshire County Council elections.

The group of Labour representatives usually host events at Burntwood Library.

But as the building is owned by Staffordshire County Council, it cannot be used for during the election period.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said residents would instead be able to drop in for a chat and discuss issues at a street stall at Sankey’s Corner from 10am to 11am on 5th April.

“We are grateful to the library service for hosting our regular advice surgeries, but understand their concerns about its use during election periods. “We don’t want to let people down though, so we’ll be hosting the advice surgery outdoors in April. “We just hope that the weather will be kind to us and enable us to have our usual conversations with local residents which are always really useful.”