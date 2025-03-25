LICHFIELD’S under 16 side retained their county cup after a 34-26 win over Burton.

Tim Liggins’ side overcame the odds to seal the win over spending the second half with just 14 players.

Burton played with the wind in the first half and were quite happy to kick goals on a regular basis in a game punctuated by penalties, especially at the breakdown.

The hosts were soon 13-0 up, which included a solo try under the posts, and Lichfield had little possession with no rhythm to their play.

The Cooke Fields side eventually found some momentum as their backs clicked and they scored three tries – one converted – all from sustained attacks from distance.

But two more kickable opportunities came Burton’s way and it was 19-17 to them at the break.

The second period did not start well for Lichfield with a poor kick off receipt, two soft penalties and a melee which resulted in a red card. o compound it, Burton scored a converted try while the Myrtle Greens were rocked back.

Gradually, Liggins’ youngsters hauled themselves back into the game. A try out wide made it 26-22 and then a further score under the posts from a quick penalty gave them the lead for a second time.

Lichfield were causing Burton problems and added a sixth try to ease the pressure as they saw off any hopes of a fightback during a lengthy period for stoppages at the end.