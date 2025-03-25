LICHFIELD’S women secured a try bonus point to ensure their progression to the championship play-offs.

They had the scores in the bag in the first half, but at one stage in the second period it looked as though they could miss out on the win.

But Lichfield woke up when substitutes added some much-needed energy to ensure they will move one step away from another visit to Twickenham.

The side’s back three were heavily involved in finishing the attacking passages of play throughout. Molly Draycott with two, plus five conversions, was top individual points scorer again – however, she was kept company by Zoe Evans (2) and Kaz Kacirkova. Lottie Bozon and Hannah Johnston took the side’s total to seven tries.

Elsewhere, the green team had to content with a bigger set of Aston forwards, but they completed the double over the Birmingham-based side, who scored very early on for a 7-0 lead.

After that, with the away forwards being stopped in their tracks, it became one-way traffic once Lichfield hands got hold of the ball.

Amelia Staite, who finished with four tries, opened the home scoring from distance. This was surpassed by an even longer try by Sarah Robinson minutes later. She started in her 22 and completed her first try of three.

Roz Jermine, Ashlyn Simmons and Emily Williams, who also bagged four conversions, were the other points scorers.